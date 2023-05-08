English
homeearnings NewsPidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore, misses estimates

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore, misses estimates

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore, misses estimates
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 8, 2023 10:55:20 PM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Pidilite Industries Ltd ended at Rs 2,451.30, down by Rs 21.50, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.

Adhesives and industrial chemicals manufacturer Pidilite Industries Ltd on Monday reported an 11.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 283 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 254.4 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 328 crore for the quarter under review.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,689.3 crore during the period under review, up 7.3 percent against Rs 2,507.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 2,732 crore for the quarter under review.
