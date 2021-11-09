Pidilite Industries Q2FY22 preview: Street expects 25% jump in revenue

Expect to see a 25 percent jump in Pidilite's revenue that will be close to Rs 2,350 crore, but EBITDA, despite a 25 percent jump in revenue, is likely to contract by 7.5 percent.

A sharp contraction in gross margin and EBITDA margin have been seen in the numbers reported so far by all paint companies.

The numbers expected from Pidilite Industries would be no different, with the 133 percent rise seen in vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) prices, which would impact margins.

Expect to see a 25 percent jump in the company's revenue at close to Rs 2,350 crore, but EBITDA, despite a 25 percent jump in revenue, is likely to contract by 7.5 percent, at close to Rs 475 crore.

The company always guides for a margin band between 20 percent and 24 percent. For the same quarter last year, Pidilite had exceeded this range by guiding for 27 percent. However, this time, it's likely to be lower at 20.3 percent. As a result, net profit should drop by 7.5 percent.

The important number to watch out for then is the consumer and bazaar business, the volume growth there; expect close to 17-20 percent and the remainder 4-5 percent comes from the price hikes that the company has taken.

Here too, like all the other companies, the demand environment is not a problem. It's the raw material environment that we should be keeping a keen eye on.

