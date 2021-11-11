Pidilite Industries Q2FY22: MD says demand environment robust, higher prices may disrupt it

Bharat Puri, MD, Pidilite Industries said demand conditions are fairly robust but there is no doubt that price hikes will hit demand over a period of time.

Pidilite Industries posted a strong set of Q2 earnings with the consolidated year-on-year (YoY) revenues up 40 percent, EBITDA increasing 7 percent and profit after tax (PAT) up 5 percent. EBITDA margins , however, were down at 21 percent versus 27.3 percent YoY.

The company’s managing editor Bharat Puri said demand conditions are fairly robust. There has been a certain amount of pent-up jobs in people's homes, which as things have opened up, they have started going out and want to address these jobs. People have also spent a lot of time at home and therefore, have decided that the home is one area they definitely want to renovate, refresh, rejuvenate, and Pidilite Industries is seeing the impact of that.

“We are also seeing a lot of home upgradation and so at an overall level, good monsoon, good GDP growth and the overall home improvement sector, coupled with the reopening of the commercial establishments, be it hotel's, the restaurants, shops and malls, etc., there is a fair amount of demand that we are seeing,” Puri said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

On vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) prices, Puri said, the company assumed it peaked in the second quarter as it touched $2,000 a tonne and began to moderate to $1600 -$1,700 per tonne. However, unfortunately with China suddenly becoming a net importer, VAM prices have spurted again and are currently are at $2300 to $2,400 per tonne levels, which is the highest ever. Therefore, managing this situation is now an area of massive attention and focus on a regular basis, he said.

Along with VAM, many other products linked to crude oil are seeing similar kind of volatility in prices and the firm has to manage this on a month-by-month basis, both in the consumer and the B2B businesses, said Puri, adding that the pricing at present is not demand-based but due to supply shortage.

According to him, this situation is likely to continue for about six months before the market corrects itself. There is no doubt about the fact price hikes will hit demand over a period of time. In any developing economy inflation is the single biggest tax that any consumer pays, he added.

In the last seven years, there have been four CFO resignations. Throwing light on this matter, Puri said for different reasons they parted ways and all are friends. Post-COVID, many people are reexamining where they want to be located, how they want to work, and it is a personal decision, he said.

”Suffice to say that from a Pidilite perspective, all of these have been very amicable parting and fortunately, we have substantial bench strength, as well as organisational strength to see this through," he explained.

