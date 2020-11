Pidilite Industries on Wednesday reported a 9.66 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 356.44 crore for the September quarter.

The company, a leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals, had posted a profit of Rs 325.04 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 4.08 percent at Rs 1,880.33 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,806.58 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

"This quarter saw steadily improving demand conditions each month.

Consumer and Bazaar businesses grew volumes aided by strong growth in the rural and semi-urban areas. B2B businesses as well as the metros, while improving sequentially have still to reach pre-Covid levels," Pidilite Industries Managing Director Bharat Puri said.