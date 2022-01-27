Pidilite Industries conservative in passing price hikes; finds demand in tier 2, 3 softening

Pidilite's third-quarter topline met street estimates but margins and volumes missed expectations. Bharat Puri, MD of Pidilite Industries spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the high raw material costs and if they expect margin pressure to continue going forward.

Pidilite's third-quarter topline met street estimates but margins and volumes missed expectations. Bharat Puri, MD of Pidilite Industries spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the high raw material costs and if they expect margin pressure to continue going forward.

Puri said, “The fact that margin pressure is a reality simply because we are seeing an unprecedented inflation situation. We would have to look at it fortnight by fortnight, month by month because it is a very volatile situation. We have been conservative on pricing, which is why we are managing at the lower end of our margin band.

He added, “Demand in specially rural and tier-2, tier-3 in India has been softening a bit and it is fairly understandable because if you look at the kind of inflationary pressures. Overall on-demand level, we do see a certain amount of softness and there is a need to put money in the hands of the consumer, especially the rural consumer.”

For full management commentary, watch the video.