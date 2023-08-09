PI Industries Q1 Results | Net profit at Rs 383 crore, beats estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of PI Industries Ltd ended at Rs 3,875.50, up by Rs 28.55, or 0.74 percent on the BSE.

Agro-chemicals maker PI Industries Ltd on Wednesday reported a 46.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 382.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, PI Industries posted a net profit of Rs 262 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 326 crore for the quarter under review.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,910.4 crore during the period under review, up 23.8 percent against Rs 1,543 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 1,803 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 35.4 percent to Rs 467.8 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 346 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 24.65 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 22.4 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

