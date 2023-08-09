CNBC TV18
PI Industries Q1 Results | Net profit at Rs 383 crore, beats estimates

2 Min Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 9, 2023 9:48:04 PM IST (Updated)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of PI Industries Ltd ended at Rs 3,875.50, up by Rs 28.55, or 0.74 percent on the BSE.

Agro-chemicals maker PI Industries Ltd on Wednesday reported a 46.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 382.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, PI Industries posted a net profit of Rs 262 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 326 crore for the quarter under review.
In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,910.4 crore during the period under review, up 23.8 percent against Rs 1,543 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 1,803 crore for the quarter under review.
Also Read: Trent Q1 net profit surges to Rs 167 crore, revenue rises 46%
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 35.4 percent to Rs 467.8 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 346 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 24.65 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 22.4 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
Also Read: Tata Power Q1 Results | Net profit rises 22% to Rs 973 crore, revenue at Rs 15,213 crore
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Aug 9, 2023 9:42 PM IST
X