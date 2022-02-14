Pharmacy biz growing at 20%; will announce investors for Apollo HealthCo by March: Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise came out with its Q3 earnings. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Suneeta Reddy, MD, Apollo Hospitals, discussed the quarterly performance and outlook. Reddy said that the pharmacy segment is growing at 20 percent. She believes that strategic partnership with Amazon will help the pharmacy segment even more. She also mentioned that Apollo HealthCo's slump sale is still not complete, however by March, she believes they will be able to announce its investors.

Suneeta Reddy, MD, Apollo Hospitals, on Monday, said that Apollo HealthCo's slump sale is not yet complete. She believes by March, she will be in a position to announce Apollo HealthCo’s investors. In this regard, she explained that the company has a strategic partnership with Amazon to aid in its pharmacy business.

She said, “Our first step was to find a strategic partner, so we could increase sales and this is what the Amazon partnership brings to us, a whole new range of consumers, customers for the 24/7 online pharmacy and now, we have entered into a partnership with Amazon to do that. This is happening in stages and post-March, we will be able to announce a few more developments in the company.”

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise came out with its Q3 earnings on Friday. The healthcare provider reported an increase of 81.34 percent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 243.25 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to a net profit of Rs 134.15 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Its total income during the October-December period increased to Rs 3,656.08 crore, compared with Rs 2,765.35 crore in the year-ago period.

Reddy shared that margin improvement on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis is a reflection of a better case mix. She remains confident about hospitals continuing their growth trajectory due to factors such as insurance.

On the pharmacy segment front, she mentioned that they have added 329 stores. She also said that this segment has seen a 20 percent growth.

“The growth is very strong and I believe that being one of the largest omnichannel players with the ability to reach 18,000 pin codes, we can expect to see huge volume growth in this space and we have demonstrated that. January already did well, so it should be a good quarter for pharmacy and the fact that physical stores are there to match the online presence is proof of this concept,” Reddy said.

On promoter pledge, she shared that their intent is to reduce it. The company has a few assets in mind that it plans to use in order to achieve the said reduction.

“Our intent is to reduce the pledge and we have some assets in mind which we are liquidating so that this money could go towards reducing the pledge,” said Reddy.

Watch the video for the full interview.

(With PTI inputs)