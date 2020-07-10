Earnings Pharma sector Q1 preview: Brokerages expect a weak quarter, list top picks Updated : July 10, 2020 02:35 PM IST The Nifty Pharma index has rallied over 40 percent in the FY21 June quarter versus a 10.8 percent fall in the FY20 March quarter. The pharma sector is expected to report weak earnings in the April-June quarter with flat revenues and a decline in EBITDA. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply