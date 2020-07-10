Pharma sector Q1 preview: Brokerages expect a weak quarter, list top picks

The pharma sector is expected to report weak earnings in the April-June quarter with flat revenues and a decline in EBITDA on the back of coronavirus-induced lockdown. The sector witnessed a decline in elective surgeries, fall in injectable sales and non-functioning of outpatient departments (OPDs) owing to lockdowns across the world.

The Nifty Pharma index has rallied over 40 percent in the FY21 June quarter versus a 10.8 percent fall in the FY20 March quarter. In comparison, the broader Nifty index rose 25 percent in the June quarter while falling 30 percent in the March quarter.

Brokerage firm Emkay believes the sector will see a 12 percent decline in EBITDA and 260 bps fall in margins. It said that rise in API prices in Q1, due to higher local sourcing and price hikes in a few products from China will impact gross margins to some extent.

Philip Capital too believes that the pharma sector will reflect the full impact of coronavirus restrictions on the back of pre-buying in chronic therapies in March quarter, underperformance in the acute segment due to delays in elective surgeries and shut-down by the majority of physicians/ hospital OPDs.

“Early Q1 also saw disruptions in the supply chain due to COVID having an effect on production too but it gradually improved to almost pre-COVID levels as the quarter progressed,” said Philip Capital in a report.

Nirmal Bang believes that the lockdown had a negative impact on acute/lifestyle segment sales as the majority of the doctors were closed in April and partially reopened in May.

Among stocks, Nirmal Bang believes that Sanofi India, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Alembic Pharma, will not have much impact as they have a larger chronic portfolio. While Sun Pharma has a significant value in the US business coming from dermatology sales, Alembic Pharma will be less impacted as a large part of its prescriptions comes from chronic drugs that will continue normally, it explained.

Emkay, on the other hand, expects IPCA Labs and Cipla to post positive growth while the rest to decline on a YoY basis. Lupin, Taro Pharma, and Aurobindo Pharma are expected to see the highest QoQ fall, it added.

Going ahead, the brokerage expects the sector to continue to relatively outperform in the near term given the defensive earnings characteristics, but after a sharp run-up, it remains selective as valuations leave little room for execution misses. It prefers Aurobindo and Cipla in the large caps and Ipca and Granules in the mid and small cap space.

Meanwhile, Phillip Capital has recommended buying four pharma stocks - Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila, Ipca, and Sun Pharma with an upside of up to 16 percent.