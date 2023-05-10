homeearnings NewsP&G Q3 results | Net profit surges 60 percent in challenging environment

P&G Q3 results | Net profit surges 60 percent in challenging environment

May 10, 2023

L.V. Vaidyanathan, MD of the FMCG company, said despite a challenging operating environment, the company delivered a resilient performance in the quarter, also recording a strong sequential growth in profit. Shares of Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd ended at Rs 13,730.00, down by Rs 57.20, or 0.41 percent on the BSE.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Procter and Gamble (P&G) Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday, May 10, reported a 60.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 165 crore for the third quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, posted a net profit of Rs 102.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.


In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 883.1 crore during the period under review, down 9.3 percent against Rs 973.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 9.5 percent to Rs 149.3 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 165 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 16.9 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 17 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

According to the company, it delivered sales of Rs 883 crore, down 1 percent operationally against a year ago, behind the Omicron-driven demand surge in the healthcare portfolio in the base period.

In a challenging cost environment, the company continued to make sequential progress in profit growth with profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 165 crore, up 17 percent operationally against a year ago fuelled by premiumisation and productivity interventions.

The period also saw an impact on sales of minus 8 percent due to one-time non-operating income in the base period, the company added.

L.V. Vaidyanathan, Managing Director of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, said despite a challenging operating environment, the company delivered a resilient performance in the quarter, recording a strong sequential growth in profit.

Shares of Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd ended at Rs 13,730.00, down by Rs 57.20, or 0.41 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
