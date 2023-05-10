English
P&G Q3 results | Net profit surges 60 percent in challenging environment

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 10, 2023 7:24:13 PM IST (Published)

L.V. Vaidyanathan, MD of the FMCG company, said despite a challenging operating environment, the company delivered a resilient performance in the quarter, also recording a strong sequential growth in profit. Shares of Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd ended at Rs 13,730.00, down by Rs 57.20, or 0.41 percent on the BSE.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Procter and Gamble (P&G) Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday, May 10, reported a 60.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 165 crore for the third quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, posted a net profit of Rs 102.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.


In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 883.1 crore during the period under review, down 9.3 percent against Rs 973.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

