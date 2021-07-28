Home

    Pfizer Q1FY22: Net profit up 61% to Rs 200 cr

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Wednesday reported a 60.63 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 199.91 crore for the quarter ended in June mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs124.45 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

    Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 749.17 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 514.89 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. Shares of Pfizer Ltd closed at Rs 6,020.25 per scrip on BSE, up 0.22 percent from its previous close.
