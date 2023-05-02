Pfizer's Q1 results beat estimates despite sharp COVID-19 vaccine sales drop

2 Min(s) Read
Industry experts anticipated the decline in sales of Pfizer, as the company transitions from supplying governments through large contracts to selling the COVID vaccine in the commercial market this year.
Pfizer on Tuesday, May 2, announced its first quarter results, which exceeded Wall Street's expectations, despite a sharp decline in sales of its flagship COVID-19 vaccine. In the first three months of 2021, revenue from Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine plummeted by 77 percent, generating only $3 billion in sales, compared to over $13 billion in the same period last year.
The drugmaker saw a significant decline in net income in the first quarter, with a 30 percent decrease amounting to $5.54 billion, with adjusted results totalling $1.23 per share. The company's total revenue also decreased by 29 percent to $18.3 billion.
Nevertheless, it beat the Street expectations.