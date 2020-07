Drug firm Pfizer on Monday reported a 10.31 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 124.45 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 112.81 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 514.89 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 544.40 crore for the same period a year ago.

