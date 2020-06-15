Pfizer Ltd Q4 net profit declines 6% to Rs 103 crore

Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Monday reported a 5.90 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 103.01 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 109.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a filing to the BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 502.01 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was at Rs 535.66 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

For 2019-20, the company's net profit stood at Rs 509.13 crore as against Rs 429.05 crore in 2018-19, Pfizer said.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,151.65 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2020. It was at Rs 2,081.50 crore in 2018-19.

The company's board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, Pfizer said.