COVID vaccine & drug sales help Pfizer sail past forecasts, boost Q1 profit 61%

Sales of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and treatment pushed the drugmaker well past expectations in the first quarter, as profit grew 61 percent. The coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, brought in more than $13 billion in sales, and the treatment Paxlovid added another $1.5 billion as company revenue swelled 77 percent, the company said on Tuesday.
Also read: IIT Madras study backs Pfizer's Indomethacin as a more effective anti-COVID drug than paracetamol
Pfizer posted adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share in the first quarter, on $25.66 billion in revenue. Analysts expected per-share earnings of $1.49 on about $24.1 billion in sales, according to FactSet.
Pfizer Inc, based in New York, also revised its 2022 earnings forecast to reflect an accounting policy change. It now expects adjusted earnings of $6.25-6.45 per share. That's down from its previous forecast for $6.35-6.55 per share.
Analysts forecast earnings of $7.14 per share. Shares ticked slightly higher before the opening bell on Thursday.