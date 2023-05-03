Petronet LNG Q4 results: Net profit dips 18% to Rs 614 crore, misses estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Petronet LNG Ltd ended at Rs 236.75, down by Rs 0.25, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

Petronet LNG Ltd, India's biggest gas importer, on Wednesday, May 3, reported a 18.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit at Rs 614.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 791 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 665 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 13,873.9 crore during the period under review, up 24.3 percent against Rs 11,160 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 13,090 crore for the quarter under review.