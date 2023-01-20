Petronet LNG beats Q3 estimates with 59 percent net profit surge

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Petronet LNG Ltd ended at Rs 222.80, down Rs 0.15, or 0.067 percent, on the BSE.
Petronet LNG Ltd, India's largest liquefied natural gas importer, on Friday, January 20, reported a 58.6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) jump in net profit at Rs 1,180.5 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022.
In the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company posted a net profit of Rs 744.3 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 750 crore for the quarter under review.
Total income stood at Rs 15,776 crore during the period under review, up 1.3 percent against Rs 15,986 crore in the corresponding quarter of this fiscal.
At the operating level, the EBITDA increased 42.8 percent to Rs 1,675.4 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 1,173 crore in the corresponding quarter of this fiscal.
The EBITDA margin stood at 10.6 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 7.3 percent in the corresponding quarter of this fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
