PB Fintech’s CEO & CO-Founder Yashish Dahiya, on November 9, said the company will have a net profit of Rs 250-300 crore in 2 years.

The PB Fintech stock opened four percent in the green after reporting its second-quarter results but then tapered after witnessing some profit booking and at the time of publishing was trading flat. The company's revenue doubled and losses contracted in the reported quarter.

The company's CEO & CO-Founder, Yashish Dahiya told CNBC-TV18 that the company targets having a net profit of Rs 250-300 crore in the next couple of years.

“In the next two quarters our core business will make Rs 50 crore and the new initiatives will lose Rs 35 crore there is no change in our business, you have a guaranteed profit of about Rs 250-300 crore sitting there, two years later,” he said.

The company has been in the news because of its promoter stake sale. “I have sold what I had to sell. So I am done and that’s it,” said Dahiya.

