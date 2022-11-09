Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeearnings News

    PB Fintech opens high after Q2 results but sees profit booking

    earnings | IST

    PB Fintech opens high after Q2 results but sees profit booking

    Profile image
    By Yash Jain   IST (Published)
    Mini

    PB Fintech’s CEO & CO-Founder Yashish Dahiya, on November 9, said the company will have a net profit of Rs 250-300 crore in 2 years.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell PB Fintech share

    TRADE
    The PB Fintech stock opened four percent in the green after reporting its second-quarter results but then tapered after witnessing some profit booking and at the time of publishing was trading flat. The company's revenue doubled and losses contracted in the reported quarter.
    The company's CEO & CO-Founder, Yashish Dahiya told CNBC-TV18 that the company targets having a net profit of Rs 250-300 crore in the next couple of years.
    “In the next two quarters our core business will make Rs 50 crore and the new initiatives will lose Rs 35 crore there is no change in our business, you have a guaranteed profit of about Rs 250-300 crore sitting there, two years later,” he said.
    Also Read: Buying travel Insurance? 5 things you must consider first
    The company has been in the news because of its promoter stake sale. “I have sold what I had to sell. So I am done and that’s it,” said Dahiya.
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
    Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng