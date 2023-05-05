English
Paytm Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 167.5 crore, revenue up 51%

By CNBCTV18.COM May 5, 2023

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd ended at Rs 691.40, up by Rs 20.55, or 3.06 percent on the BSE.

Digital financial services firm One97 Communications Ltd which owns Paytm on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 168.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 761.4 crore.

In the March quarter, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,334.5 crore during the period under review, up 51.5 percent against Rs 1,540.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, led by an increase in GMV, higher merchant subscription revenues, and growth of loans distributed through our platform.
In the fourth quarter, across our three product offerings (Paytm Postpaid, Personal Loans, and Merchant Loans), loans amounting to Rs 12,554 crore were distributed through the Paytm platform. As of March 2023, 95 lakh borrowers have taken a loan through our platform.
