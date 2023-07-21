Paytm Q1 loss narrows to Rs 358.4 crore, revenue jumps 39%

The revenue from operations of the company increased by 39.4 per cent to Rs 2,341.6 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,679.6 crore in the June 2022 quarter. The company said that its merchant payments volume (GMV) grew 37 per cent YoY to Rs 4.05 lakh crore in the April-June quarter of FY2023-24.

Fintech giant One97 Communications, operating the popular Paytm brand, has narrowed its loss to Rs 358.4 crore in the first quarter of FY24, compared to the loss of Rs 645.4 crore in the same period the previous year.

The growth momentum was further demonstrated with a remarkable surge in revenue, which reached Rs 2,342 crore, marking a substantial 39% year-on-year increase. The company's EBITDA before ESOP also experienced notable growth, reaching Rs 84 crore in Q1FY24.

In terms of revenue streams, Paytm witnessed impressive growth in its payments revenue, which rose by 31% YoY to Rs 1,414 crore. Additionally, revenue from financial services and other sources surged by an impressive 93% YoY, reaching Rs 522 crore.

Paytm's widespread adoption is evident in its expanding merchant base, which now stands at an impressive 3.6 crore. This is accompanied by a robust growth in subscriber base for devices like Soundbox and Card machine, which have more than doubled to a staggering 79 lakh.

Another noteworthy achievement for Paytm is the significant increase in the total number of unique borrowers availing loans through its platform. The count has soared from 49 lakh to an impressive 1.06 crore.

Furthermore, the company's Commerce & Cloud revenue also showed substantial growth, rising by 22% YoY to Rs 405 crore.