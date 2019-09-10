#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings
Earnings

Paytm annual loss nearly doubles to Rs 4,217 crore in FY19

Updated : September 10, 2019 11:20 AM IST

One97 Communications, parent of digital payments platform Paytm, reported a net loss of Rs 4,217.20 crore for the financial year ended March 31
Paytmâ€™s total revenue rose 8.2 percent to Rs 3,579.67 crore in the year, while expenses surged 59 percent to Rs 7,730.14 crore for the twelve-month period ended March 31
Paytm annual loss nearly doubles to Rs 4,217 crore in FY19
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Essel Group pays Rs 1,939 crore to mutual funds from first-tranche stake sale

Essel Group pays Rs 1,939 crore to mutual funds from first-tranche stake sale

Gold prices drop Rs 300; silver tumbles Rs 1,400

Gold prices drop Rs 300; silver tumbles Rs 1,400

Starting April 1, 2019 retail loans to be pegged to external benchmarks, says RBI

Starting April 1, 2019 retail loans to be pegged to external benchmarks, says RBI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV