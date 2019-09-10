Earnings
Paytm annual loss nearly doubles to Rs 4,217 crore in FY19
Updated : September 10, 2019 11:20 AM IST
One97 Communications, parent of digital payments platform Paytm, reported a net loss of Rs 4,217.20 crore for the financial year ended March 31
Paytmâ€™s total revenue rose 8.2 percent to Rs 3,579.67 crore in the year, while expenses surged 59 percent to Rs 7,730.14 crore for the twelve-month period ended March 31
