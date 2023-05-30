English
    Patanjali Foods Q4 net rises 13% as cooking oil biz thrives, dividend declared at Rs 6/share

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 30, 2023 7:48:32 PM IST (Updated)

    The share of the FMCG business in overall revenues grew exponentially to Rs 6,218.08 crore in FY23 against Rs 1,683.24 crore in FY22. Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd ended at Rs 1,023.00, up by Rs 9.10, or 0.90 percent on the BSE.

    Patanjali Foods Ltd on Tuesday, May 30, reported a 12.49 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 263.71 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 234.43 crore.

    In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 7,872.92 crore during the period under review, up 18.15 percent against Rs 6,663.72 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.


    The share of FMCG business in overall revenues grew exponentially to Rs 6,218.08 crore against Rs 1,683.24 crore in FY22 and reached 19.72 percent of the overall revenue against 6.95 percent in the previous year.

