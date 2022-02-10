Page Industries Q3 results: Profit up 13.6% to Rs 174 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 1,190 crore, beats Street estimates

Page Industries reported its quarterly results for the October to December 2021 period on Thursday. The company recorded a net profit of Rs 174.6 crore for the quarter, marginally higher than Street estimates.

A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had predicted the profit figure to stand at Rs 170 crore. The company’s profit grew 13.6 percent from Rs 154 crore in the same quarter last year.

The garment maker’s revenue grew 28.4 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,190 crore, against the Street estimates of Rs 1,112 crore. In the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company’s revenue stood at Rs 927 crore.

Page Industries’ EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) for the December quarter was recorded at Rs 251 crore as against the poll projection of Rs 248 crore. EBITDA is up 11.1 percent from Rs 226 crore in the year ago period.

The EBITDA margin slipped from 24 percent same quarter last year to 21.1 percent this time. Analysts had expected the margin to come in at 22 percent.

Meanwhile, the company’s board has approved the third interim dividend of Rs 100/share for the fiscal.

Following the financial result, Page Industries shares finished the session 3.82 percent lower at Rs 40,775 on BSE.