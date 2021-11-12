Page Industries Q2: E-commerce sales close to double-digit; momentum in athleisure still continuing, says management

K Chandrasekar, the chief financial officer of Page Industries, on Friday, said that momentum in athleisure has been continuous through COVID-19.

Garments maker Page Industries, on Thursday, November 11, reported a net profit of Rs160.5 crore for the quarter ended September, beating Street estimates by a wide margin. The net profit was up 44.7 percent on a year-on-year basis. Bengaluru-based Page Industries' revenue increased 46.4 percent to Rs 1,084 crore for the three-month period, compared with that of Rs 740.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

“We keep on introducing new products every quarter in all the categories and athleisure has seen increased uptick during the pandemic last year and that momentum is continuing. The growth in athleisure is equally good as any other category,” Chandrashekhar said, in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

On e-commerce business, he said, “It used to be 3-4 percent before the pandemic. It has become 8-9 percent consistently because the buying behaviour of the consumer has changed, maybe even permanently. So, we are close to double-digit as far as e-commerce sales are concerned.”

