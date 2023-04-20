Oriental Hotels reports consolidated profit of Rs 18 crore for Q4 of FY23

Oriental Hotels, whose properties are marketed by Taj Group of Hotels, revenue has grown by 68.5 percent at Rs 111.40 crore against Rs 66.1 crore posted last year. Its consolidated revenue for the FY23 grew by 79.8 percent at Rs 394.51 crore against Rs 219.40 crore posted in the previous financial year.
Oriental Hotels on Thursday, April 20, 2023, reported a consolidated profit of Rs 18 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, against a profit of Rs 1.4 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen
Apr 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans
Apr 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike
Apr 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India needs 1,000 insurance firms, says Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Tapan Singhel
Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
For the financial year ended on March 31, 2023 (FY23), the company has reported a profit of Rs 55.49 crore against a loss of Rs 12.84 crore posted in the previous financial year (FY22).
Oriental Hotels, whose properties are marketed by Taj Group of Hotels, revenue has grown by 68.5 percent at Rs 111.40 crore against Rs 66.1 crore posted last year. Its consolidated revenue for the FY23 grew by 79.8 percent at Rs 394.51 crore against Rs 219.40 crore posted in the previous financial year.
Its EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) has also grown by 176 percent at Rs 32 crore against Rs 11.6 crore posted last year while the margin has grown to 28.7 percent against 17.6 percent.
The Board of Oriental Hotels has recommended a dividend of Rs.0.50 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.
Shares of Oriental Hotels were trading at Rs 83.85 per share, down 2.44 percent, at 3:17 pm on NSE.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!