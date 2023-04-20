Oriental Hotels reports consolidated profit of Rs 18 crore for Q4 of FY23

Oriental Hotels, whose properties are marketed by Taj Group of Hotels, revenue has grown by 68.5 percent at Rs 111.40 crore against Rs 66.1 crore posted last year. Its consolidated revenue for the FY23 grew by 79.8 percent at Rs 394.51 crore against Rs 219.40 crore posted in the previous financial year.

Oriental Hotels on Thursday, April 20, 2023, reported a consolidated profit of Rs 18 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, against a profit of Rs 1.4 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2023 (FY23), the company has reported a profit of Rs 55.49 crore against a loss of Rs 12.84 crore posted in the previous financial year (FY22).

Oriental Hotels, whose properties are marketed by Taj Group of Hotels, revenue has grown by 68.5 percent at Rs 111.40 crore against Rs 66.1 crore posted last year. Its consolidated revenue for the FY23 grew by 79.8 percent at Rs 394.51 crore against Rs 219.40 crore posted in the previous financial year.

Its EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) has also grown by 176 percent at Rs 32 crore against Rs 11.6 crore posted last year while the margin has grown to 28.7 percent against 17.6 percent.

The Board of Oriental Hotels has recommended a dividend of Rs.0.50 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Shares of Oriental Hotels were trading at Rs 83.85 per share, down 2.44 percent, at 3:17 pm on NSE.