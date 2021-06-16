Oracle quarterly revenue beats estimates on strong cloud demand

Oracle Corp beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by its cloud product and software licensing sales as people worked remotely. Oracle’s cloud platform, which competes with Microsoft’s Azure and Amazon Web Services, has benefited from businesses opting for hybrid-work models.

Total revenue rose 8 percent to USD 11.23 billion in the quarter ended May 31. Analysts were expecting revenue of USD 11.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue at Oracle’s largest unit, cloud services, and license support, rose 8 percent to USD 7.39 billion during the quarter. Net income rose to USD 4.03 billion, or USD 1.37 per share, from USD 3.12 billion, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.