ONGC Q4 net profit slumps 53% to Rs 5,701 crore, declares dividend

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of ONGC ended at Rs 163.60, down by Rs 2.70, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Friday reported a 53 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,701 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 12,061 crore.

In the March quarter, revenue from operations stood at Rs 1.64 lakh crore during the period under review, up 5 percent against Rs 1.55 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.