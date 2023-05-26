English
    ONGC Q4 net profit slumps 53% to Rs 5,701 crore, declares dividend

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 26, 2023 11:03:48 PM IST (Published)

    The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of ONGC ended at Rs 163.60, down by Rs 2.70, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.

    State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Friday reported a 53 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,701 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

    In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 12,061 crore.
    In the March quarter, revenue from operations stood at Rs 1.64 lakh crore during the period under review, up 5 percent against Rs 1.55 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
