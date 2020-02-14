Business ONGC Q3 net profit halves on fall in oil, gas prices, output Updated : February 14, 2020 08:54 PM IST Standalone net profit in October-December at Rs 4,152 crore was 49.8 percent lower than Rs 8,263 crore net profit in the same period of the previous fiscal. ONGC got 10 percent lower price at $59.73 for the crude oil it produced and 4 percent lower rate for natural gas at $3.23 per million British thermal unit. Lower oil prices led to revenues dropping 14.4 percent to Rs 23,710 crore in the third quarter of current fiscal.