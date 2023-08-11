ONGC Q1 Results | Net profit zooms to Rs 17,383 crore, revenue falls 10%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 177.15, down by Rs 1.45, or 0.81 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd on Friday reported a 102 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 17,383 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation posted a net profit of Rs 8,581 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 8,290 crore for the quarter under review.

The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1.63 lakh crore during the period under review, falling 10 percent against Rs 1.82 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 31,933 crore for the quarter under review.

The crude oil output of the company declined 3.3 percent to 5.311 million metric tonne (MMT) compared to 5.495 MMT in the year-ago period. Also, gas output was 3 percent lower in the quarter compared to last year.

According to ONGC, the company reduced its production output in Q1 of FY24 due to the shutdown of Panna-Mukta offshore platforms for the commissioning of a new crude oil pipeline to modernise its evacuation facilities post taking over from JV partners.

Also, the reduction was due to cyclone Biparjoy (June 2023) disrupting offshore & onshore production, and crude oil wells in southern India had to be stopped as a refinery there stopped receiving oil, following a leakage in their pipeline, the company said.

To counter the decline in production from some of the matured and marginal fields, ONGC is taking proactive steps by implementing well interventions and advancing new well-drilling activities.

The current decline in production is temporary. The same will be compensated in upcoming quarters with the commencement of additional production from new projects; especially by crude oil production commencement from KG 98/2 in Q3 2023-24.

The company has declared four discoveries (1 on land and 3 offshore) during the first quarter of FY24 in its operated acreages. Out of these, 3 are prospect (offshore), and 1 is pool discovery(on land). Out of four discoveries notified to date during FY24, one discovery namely Gopavaram-21 has already been monetised by ONGC.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 177.15, down by Rs 1.45, or 0.81 percent on the BSE.