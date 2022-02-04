Omicron didn’t deter people from vacationing; annual fee collections up 20% YoY: Mahindra Holidays

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts came out with its Q3 earnings. CNBC-TV18 caught up with Kavinder Singh, MD and CEO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, to get a better sense of how the quarter went by and its outlook. Singh mentioned that the company's occupancies remained at 80 percent and that Omicron didn't deter people from holidaying. He also said that annual fee collections have grown by 20 percent on a year-on-year basis for the company.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts came out with its Q3 earnings. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.39 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 67.34 lakh in the corresponding period last fiscal. Its consolidated total income during October-December 2021 stood at Rs 584.44 crore as compared with Rs 515.03 crore in the year-ago period.

CNBC-TV18 caught up with Kavinder Singh, MD and CEO, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts, to get a better sense of how the quarter went by and its outlook.

Singh affirmed that Q3 was one of the best operational quarters for the company with occupancies at 80 percent levels. He added that Omicron didn’t deter people from vacationing and that the company didn’t experience any slowdown because of the COVID wave.

"This was one of the best quarters that we saw, at an operational level, we got an occupancy of 80 percent and I'm talking of India operations here. There is a very significant uptick we saw in the resorts. We had 80 percent occupancy is December, November. Despite the Omicron wave that had started, we did not see any slowdown in our occupancies right up to December," he said.

On member growth, he mentioned that it went up by 13 percent, meanwhile the company witnessed a value growth of 30 percent. Elaborating further, he said that annual fee collections have in fact grown 20 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. He added that there have been no slippages on annual fees due to COVID.

"If I were to look at the member additions, 13 percent growth, very healthy volume growth and a value level, it's about 30 percent growth. We are looking forward with lots of confidence into the future. Annual fee is an important part of our business model, because we do not charge the room rates to anybody once he or she becomes a member. So obviously, annual fee is an important part for ensuring that we keep our resorts maintained and we are able to take care of our operating expenses. As far as the annual fee collections are concerned, they have been robust in this quarter. In fact, they have grown on a YoY basis by 20 percent. We have not seen any slippages happening as a result of COVID," he explained.

On the company’s capex plans, he mentioned that they are intact. Going ahead, the company plans to undertake a capex of Rs 1,200 crore. Also, the company is on course with its target of reaching above 5,500 room additions in a few years.

"In terms of room count, as far as this quarter is concerned, we will definitely cross 4,500. We have gone on record that we would like to be about 5,500 in about two to three years and we are on track to do that. Our investments in our own properties as far as leasing arrangements are in full swing. And you can see the momentum even in this quarter we added about 123 rooms, our Capex plans of about Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,200 crore are intact, and we don't need to borrow to do this," he said.