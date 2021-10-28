0

  • Office paper consumption better than pre-COVID level; food grade, FMCG, pharma doing well: JK Paper

Office paper consumption better than pre-COVID level; food grade, FMCG, pharma doing well: JK Paper

Profile image
By Ekta Batra | Sonia Shenoy | IST (Published)
AS Mehta, President and Director of JK Paper, said that office paper consumption this quarter is better than in pre-COVID-19 times.

AS Mehta, President and Director of JK Paper, on Thursday, said that office paper consumption this quarter is better than in pre-COVID-19 times.
The paper manufacturing company reported earnings for the September-ended quarter. The company witnessed a decline in margin despite the quarter seeing a strong recovery as schools, colleges and offices re-opened post easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Office paper consumption, in this quarter, has been more or less better than the pre-COVID-19 level. Quoted paper demand is very good; in fact, 100 percent capacity is sold for quoted paper. Food grade, FMCG, pharma – all these sectors are doing well, packaging board is also doing well. So demand wise, this quarter is a much better quarter,” Mehta said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.
On pulp prices, he said, “Pulp prices do not impact too much as far as JK Paper is concerned because we are an integrated player, we produce our own pulp; only some quantity of pulp we buy.”
However, said Mehta, the company imports specific pulp for packaging board and it’s around 4,000 tonnes a month.
(Edited by : Thomas Abraham)