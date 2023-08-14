Nykaa Shares Fall 10%: Here are five key reasons behind the fall

Out of the 23 analysts that track Nykaa, 13 of them still have a buy rating on the stock, while five each have a hold and sell rating respectively.

Shares of FSN E-commerce ventures, the parent company of e-commerce retailer Nykaa declined as much as 10 percent on Monday after the company reported their June quarter results after market hours on Friday.

This is the biggest single-day drop for the company since November 2022. The stock is also declining on volumes that are nearly 10 times higher than its 20-day average at this time of the day

Here are five key reasons behind the fall in the stock price:

Firstly, the company's GMV growth was 24 percent during the June quarter while the GMV of the fashion business grew by 12 percent from last year. However, on a sequential basis, the fashion business GMV declined by 1.6 percent. The fashion business contribution margin also fell by 50 basis points during the quarter as marketing spends increased.

Secondly, the company generated lower ad revenue on its platform. There was a pull back in ad-spends from Direct-to-Consumer players and there were also transition challenges to a new ad-platform.

Nykaa's Gross margin was impacted by 89 basis points year-on-year due to an increase in the mix of its eB2B vertical, which is known as Superstore.

As a result of the results, brokerage firm Nomura has downgraded the stock to neutral and cut its price target to Rs 163. Although Nomura expects Nykaa's ahead-of-industry growth to continue, it expects that to come at a higher price.

JPMorgan also has an underweight rating on Nykaa with a price target of Rs 105. It termed the earnings to be below estimates. The brokerage's price target is a potential downside of 27 percent from Friday's closing level.

Out of the 23 analysts that track Nykaa, 13 of them still have a buy rating on the stock, while five each have a hold and sell rating respectively.

At current prices, the stock is trading at a valuation of 5.4 times Enterprise Value to Sales, which according to Nomura is in the fair value zone.

Shares of Nykaa are currently trading 7.7 percent lower at Rs 135. The stock is down 13 percent on a year-to-date basis.