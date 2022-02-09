Nykaa Q3 Results: Net profit surges to Rs 29 crore; revenue increases 24% to Rs 1,098 crore

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, the parent company of online cosmetics and beauty products brand Nykaa, posted an whopping 2,376 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 29 crore for the for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on the back of growth in its key segments such as Beauty and Personal Care and Fashion.

In its quarterly earnings report, the company reported a 24 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in its consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 1,098.36 crore, up from Rs 885.27 crore in Q2FY22.

The company, which went public last October, reported earnings per share (at a face value of Re 1 each) of Rs 6 lakh, up from Rs 30,000 the previous quarter. Its paid-up equity share capital stood at Rs 47.3 crore.

The company is engaged in the business of selling beauty, personal care, fashion products and other related products and services through various platforms.

In its presentation to investors, the company said its ' Beauty and Personal Care' segment grew 29% QoQ and 32% YoY to Rs 1,533 crore million in Q3FY22; a 58 percent year-to-date increase. Further, Nykaa's F ashion segment grew 17 percent sequentially and 137 percent YoY to Rs 510.2 crore ,, contributing 25 percent to its consolidated gross merchandise value in the reporting quarter; it was a 236 percent YTD increase.

The company also reported a 26 percent QoQ increase and 49 percent YoY rise in its consolidated GMV to Rs 2,043.5 crore. It said this was an 83 percent YTD increase. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 69 crore at a 6.3 percent margin.