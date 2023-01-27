NTPC Earnings Preview: Revenue likely to grow 30%, update on stake sale key

Among key factors will be the update on the stake sale in its renewables business.

India's largest power utility company NTPC Ltd . will report its December quarter earnings on Saturday, January 27. The company is likely to see its profitability aided by higher capacity and better Plant Load Factor (PLFs).

Plant Load Factor is the ratio between the actual energy generated by the plant to the maximum possible energy that can be generated with the plant working at its rated power and for an entire year.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue to rise close to 30 percent from last year. However, a one-time component during the base quarter is likely to impact the company's operating performance.

Net profit appears to be lower than the same period last year due to an exceptional gain of Rs 680 crore in the base quarter.

Generation is likely to see modest growth during the quarter, a possible 3 percent year-on-year growth to 75 billion units. Growth is likely to be aided by higher availability and higher demand.

Among key factors will be the update on the stake sale in its renewables business. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 earlier this month, the management had mentioned that it is looking to monetise up to 20 percent stake in its renewable energy business by March 2023.

The management further had mentioned that the stake sale has received encouraging response from potential investors and it hopes to fetch a 10x EV/EBITDA valuation for the same.

Other factors that need attention would be the management commentary on progress of under construction projects and their commissioning timelines and their outlook on fuel requirements and coal imports. An update on installing additional coal capacity will also be awaited.

The management has also mentioned that 5 GW out of the 60 GW renewable energy capacity will be reserved for producing green hydrogen.

Shares of NTPC have gained 18.4 percent over the last 12 months.