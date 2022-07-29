Homeearnings news

NTPC Q1 net profit rises 17% but well below expectations

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
Shares of NTPC Ltd ended at Rs 152.85, up by Rs 2.50, or 1.66 percent, on the BSE.

State-owned National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ltd on July 29 reported a 16.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 3,676.4 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, on the back of higher income.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 3,145.6 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 4,046 crore for the quarter under review.
Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 38,349.8 crore during the period under review, a 47.3 percent jump over Rs 26,038 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA grew 22.1 percent to Rs 9,082,3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 7,438.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 23.7 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 28.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.
The expenses stood at Rs 38,399.33 crore in the latest June quarter compared to Rs 26,691.49 crore in the year-ago period.
In the June quarter, NTPC's gross power generation was at 86.88 billion units compared to 71.74 billion units in the same period a year ago. Domestic coal supply for its plants in the latest quarter under review stood at 51.24 million tonnes, up from 45.81 MT in the year-ago period.
Its coal production (from captive mines) in the June quarter stood at 4.10 MT, up from 2.46 MT in the same period a year ago. Coal imports of the firm rose to 4.33 MT in the three months ended June 2022, from 0.47 MT earlier.
The average power tariff of the company was Rs 4.57 per unit in April-June 2022 period compared to Rs 3.73 per unit in the same period a year ago. NTPC is the country's largest power utility with an installed capacity of 69,134.20 MW, including joint ventures.
The results came after the close of the market hours.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
