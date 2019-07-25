Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in
Updated : July 25, 2019 01:01 PM IST
Despite what the company called a slow start to 2019 and an overall weak first half, it expects a strong fourth quarter as customer demand for 5G kit increases.
Shares in the company jumped 6.8 percent in initial trading.
Nokia said it now has 45 commercial 5G deals and 9 live networks but also echoed comments from rival Ericsson on increasing competition as companies look to grab share in the early rollout of 5G.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more