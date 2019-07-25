#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in

Updated : July 25, 2019 01:01 PM IST

Despite what the company called a slow start to 2019 and an overall weak first half, it expects a strong fourth quarter as customer demand for 5G kit increases.
Shares in the company jumped 6.8 percent in initial trading.
Nokia said it now has 45 commercial 5G deals and 9 live networks but also echoed comments from rival Ericsson on increasing competition as companies look to grab share in the early rollout of 5G.
