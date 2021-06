Siemens’ MD and CEO Sunil Mathur says the short-cycle business has not witnessed any major impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that demand saw an upward trend starting January.

“April and May did slow down as there was sporadic lockdown in specific towns, we have seen no real impact on our short-cycle business so far,” said Mathur told interview CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Talking about the demand during the pandemic, Siemens’ CEO said, “All the experiences we have had in the last six months, I believe the pent-up demand was converted by December.

Starting January, there was a very clear uptick in demand as companies started gearing up for post-COVID era.”

“We have seen real demand in data centres, in e-vehicles, and in e-charging technologies as well. So there has been pretty equal demand across all our businesses,” he added.

Mathur hinted at the company’s “very good growth” in the first half of the year. “All our businesses have performed equally well. Both the energy as well as the mobility did pretty well,” he said.

Siemens’ MD added that there has been a huge uptick in demand in the energy segment. “On the mobility side, we have seen the dedicated freight corridor projects coming up and increased number of electrification and signalling projects being tendered,” he added.