NMDC Q4: Profit jumps 22% to Rs 2,277 crore, company declares dividend of Rs 2.85 per share

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 23, 2023 9:39:31 PM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of NMDC Ltd ended at Rs 105.80 — up by Rs 0.65, or 0.62 percent — on the BSE.

State-owned NMDC Ltd on Tuesday posted a 22.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,276.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,862.1 crore, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.
For the March quarter, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 5,851.4 crore during the period under review, declining 13.8 percent as against Rs 6,785.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
X