NMDC Q3 net profit slumps 56% to Rs 912.2 crore, beats estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of NMDC Ltd ended at Rs 115.95, down by Rs 2.50, or 2.11 percent on the BSE.

State-owned NMDC Ltd on Tuesday reported a 55.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 912.2 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,048 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 890 crore for the quarter under review.

In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,720 crore during the period under review, down 2.3 percent against Rs 5,873 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 3,809 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 56.3 percent to Rs 1,140.6 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 2,611 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 30.7 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 44.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board of NMDC has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.75 per share.