NLC India Q1 net profit dips 28% to Rs 405 crore, revenue up 14%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of NLC India Ltd ended at Rs 118.95, up by Rs 0.30, or 0.25 percent on the BSE.

State-owned NLC India Ltd on Friday reported a 28 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 404.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, NLC India posted a net profit of Rs 561.8 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,316.5 crore during the period under review, declining 14.1 percent against Rs 3,862.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 24.4 percent to Rs 1,194.2 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 1,580 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 36 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 40.9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

