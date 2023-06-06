Worst day in two months for Indian IT courtesy a half a billion guidance cut in the US

A note from Kotak Institutional Equities expects revenues for Indian IT in the June quarter to be weaker compared to March.

Indian technology services stocks like TCS, HCLTech, Wipro, Infosys and other constituents of the Nifty IT index are trading with losses on Tuesday after their global peer EPAM cut its guidance for the second quarter of 2023, as well as the full year. In fact, the top five losers on the Nifty 50 index are the five technology names.

The Nifty IT index is also down 2.5 percent on Tuesday, which is its worst day since April 17 this year. All constituents of the Nifty IT index are trading with losses.

EPAM reported results on May 5, post which it released a mid-quarter update last night and has further cut its guidance by nearly 5 percent. The street has not taken the guidance cut well as EPAM was known to be a very fast growing company. Growth in the last two calendar years has been in excess of 30 percent.