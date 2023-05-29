NHPC Q4 results: Net profit rises 38% to Rs 643 crore, declares dividend

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of NHPC ended at Rs 42.91, down by Rs 0.050, or 0.12 percent on the BSE.

State-run hydro power giant NHPC Ltd on Monday (May 29) reported a 37.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 643.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 467 crore, NHPC said in a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,028.8 crore during the period under review, up 21.2 percent against Rs 1,674.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 72.7 percent to Rs 898.8 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 520.2 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 44.3 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 31.1 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend @ 4.50 percent of the face value of Rs 10 per share (Re 0.45 per equity share) on the paid-up share capital of the company for the FY 2022-23. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share for the FY 2022-23 paid in March 2023.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of NHPC ended at Rs 42.91, down by Rs 0.050, or 0.12 percent on the BSE.