English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeearnings NewsNHPC Q4 results: Net profit rises 38% to Rs 643 crore, declares dividend

    NHPC Q4 results: Net profit rises 38% to Rs 643 crore, declares dividend

    NHPC Q4 results: Net profit rises 38% to Rs 643 crore, declares dividend
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 29, 2023 11:02:38 PM IST (Published)

    The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of NHPC ended at Rs 42.91, down by Rs 0.050, or 0.12 percent on the BSE.

    State-run hydro power giant NHPC Ltd on Monday (May 29) reported a 37.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 643.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

    In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 467 crore, NHPC said in a regulatory filing.
    In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,028.8 crore during the period under review, up 21.2 percent against Rs 1,674.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X