NHPC Q4 results: Net profit rises 38% to Rs 643 crore, declares dividend

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of NHPC ended at Rs 42.91, down by Rs 0.050, or 0.12 percent on the BSE.

State-run hydro power giant NHPC Ltd on Monday (May 29) reported a 37.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 643.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 467 crore, NHPC said in a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,028.8 crore during the period under review, up 21.2 percent against Rs 1,674.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.