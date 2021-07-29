Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • earnings>
    • Next 12-18 months will be positive for the business, says Embassy REIT CEO

    Next 12-18 months will be positive for the business, says Embassy REIT CEO

    Profile image
    By Reema Tendulkar | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Embassy REIT reported its set of Q1FY22 earnings with sales rising 43 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis. Mike Holland, CEO, Embassy REIT discussed this further.

    Embassy REIT reported its set of Q1FY22 earnings with sales rising 43 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis. Mike Holland, CEO, Embassy REIT discussed this further.
    “In the past quarter we have achieved 13 percent escalation on approximately 2.2 million sq ft of our existing leases. We have seen rentals hold up for good quality properties across the country over the past year,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
    “So rentals, we see, still getting the ability to achieve a contracted escalations, we think we will get 7.7 million sq ft of those this year. That equates to about 14 percent increase in our rentals,” he added.
    “Definitely from a larger supply/demand position over the next 12 months, we are very confident that there is significantly latent demand coming through partially because of this record hiring. We see the next 12-18 months as being very positive for our business,” he shared.
    On hospitality segment, he mentioned, “We are beginning to see some trade interestingly not so much business travel trades but more wedding and private use in a couple of our hotels. But it is a very small part of our overall business. Pre-pandemic it was around 1 percent of our net operating income. We have those hotels as ancillary support to our largescale business parks and we still see that as being valid in the long-term but definitely it is going to be well into 2022 before we see a recovery in that space.”
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    PVR Cinemas to reopen on July 30 with 100% vaccinated cinema staff

    Next Article

    Tatva Chintan listing: Management expects to continue growth momentum

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Maruti Suzuki6,993.50 -171.55 -2.39
    Power Grid Corp167.40 -3.68 -2.15
    ITC206.05 -3.05 -1.46
    Bajaj Auto3,763.75 -54.75 -1.43
    Coal India142.15 -1.90 -1.32
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Maruti Suzuki6,991.90 -158.30 -2.21
    Power Grid Corp167.40 -3.65 -2.13
    Bajaj Auto3,762.80 -57.70 -1.51
    ITC206.00 -3.15 -1.51
    Dr Reddys Labs4,671.05 -59.15 -1.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco458.10 41.80 10.04
    Tata Steel1,458.60 93.60 6.86
    Bajaj Finserv14,599.05 628.50 4.50
    SBI441.55 16.05 3.77
    JSW Steel748.40 26.70 3.70
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,459.00 93.85 6.87
    Bajaj Finserv14,590.45 625.20 4.48
    SBI441.75 16.30 3.83
    HCL Tech1,007.60 24.95 2.54
    Sun Pharma703.25 15.70 2.28

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2850-0.0900-0.12
    Euro-Rupee88.1700-0.0410-0.05
    Pound-Rupee103.65400.12800.12
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6762-0.0004-0.05
    View More