Network18 Q4 Results: Net loss at Rs 36.8 crore, cites weak advertising environment

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 17, 2023 11:28:22 PM IST (Published)

The company cited lower advertisement revenue as the primary reason for the decline in profitability.

Network18 Media And Investments, one of India's leading media companies, on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 36.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, as compared to a net profit of Rs 61.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

According to a regulatory filing, the consolidated revenue from operations of the company for the January-March period slipped by 8.47 percent to Rs 1,483.72 crore from Rs 1,621.09 crore in the year-ago period.
Also read: Infosys Q4 Results: Shares see biggest single-day drop in over three years after multiple downgrades
"TV18’s News Network maintained leadership in key markets - CNN News18, News18 India and CNBC TV18 were the #1 channels in their genres; TV18’s portfolio of Hindi and regional HSM channels was #1 in primetime in the Hindi heartland," it added.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin also saw a sharp decline of 78.5 percent to Rs 57.2 crore as compared to Rs 265.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Despite a strong operating performance, the weak advertising environment throughout the year has impacted the profitability of the company, it said in its earnings statement.
"The impact on advertising revenue had a direct bearing on margins as we continued with investments to strengthen our position across segments. The profitability of the business also suffered due to investments in new initiatives – digital entertainment and sports, which had a negative contribution to EBITDA of Rs 170 crore and Rs 475 crore for Q4 and for the full year, respectively," it said.
The total expenses increased by 9.37 percent to Rs 1,541.53 crore in the March 2023 quarter from Rs 1,409.40 crore a year ago.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 209.93 crore during the January-March period last year.
Also read: FMCG companies likely to report volume growth in fourth quarter as rural demand improves
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
X