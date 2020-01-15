Network18 Q3 profit grows 92% to Rs 148 crore, EBITDA rises 3-fold

Network18 Media & Investments has reported a 92.2 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit on strong operating income.

Profit after tax increased to Rs 148 crore in Q3, from Rs 77 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. In fact, the company turned profitable for the quarter as it had registered a loss of Rs 25 crore in the September quarter.

Operating revenue during the quarter fell 3.3 percent to Rs 1,474 crore compared to the same period the previous year.

Consolidated operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) shot up significantly to Rs 268 crore in Q3FY20, which was a 3-fold increase over Rs 88 crore in the year-ago quarter due to lower expenses.