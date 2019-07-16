Network18 Media Q1 loss widens; TV18 Broadcast reports profit

Network18 Media and Investments on Tuesday said its consolidated net loss for the first quarter ended June 30 widened to Rs 128 crore from Rs 112 crore a year ago due to weak advertising environment.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 11 percent to Rs 1, 245 crore in the June 2019 quarter from Rs 1,124 crore in the same period last year. Q4 revenue growth was led by election advertising and strong growth in subscription income after the implementation of a new tariff order, said the company.

The company's EBITDA rose 137 percent to Rs 46 crore in the Q1FY20 from Rs 19 crore in the same quarter previous year sharply on "operating leverage accentuated by cost controls", it said in a news release.

TV18 Broadcast Limited, a unit of Network18 group, reported a profit of Rs 23 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.