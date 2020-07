Network18 Media and Investments' consolidated net loss more than halved to Rs 60.60 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, helped by lower expenses. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 127.66 crore in the April-June 2019 quarter.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY21 declined 35.18 percent to Rs 807.07 crore as compared to Rs 1,245.12 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

"COVID-19 linked clampdown on spending by advertisers dragged ad-revenues sharply, especially on Entertainment. However, TV subscription revenue remained resilient, and Digital subscriptions have accelerated. The business strategy and operating methodology were re-engineered amidst a strategic review to address the current challenging environment," the company said in an exchange filing.

Consolidated operating EBITDA fell 41 percent to Rs 27 crore from Rs 46 crore while operating EBITDA margin contracted to 3.35 percent from 3.69 percent, YoY.

"Operating EBITDA dipped on account of the revenue drag. However, aggressive and broad-based cost-controls across business verticals limited the fall," the company added.

Network18 said it has partnered with Amazon Alexa, where its users will get access to live news from Network18's top channels, including CNN-News18 and News18 India, along with their regional TV channels.

On Wednesday, shares of Network18 Media and Investments ended 4.82 percent lower at Rs 45.40 on the BSE.

Also Read: TV18 Broadcast Q1 net profit down 92% to Rs 1.88 crore